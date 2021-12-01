Advertisement
Pedestrian struck by an ambulance in Ottawa's west end
Published Wednesday, December 1, 2021 3:50PM EST
Ottawa police continue to investigate after an ambulance struck a pedestrian in Ottawa's west end.
Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian and a paramedic vehicle at the intersection of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital, where she remained on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.