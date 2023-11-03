OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans.

    Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries, and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Ottawa police continue to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News