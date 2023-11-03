Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans

A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries, and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.