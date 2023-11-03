Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans
A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries, and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Ottawa police continue to investigate.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7 per cent in October
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
Atlantic
-
How the Grinch stole copper: N.B. nursing home fundraiser festival robbed
Pine Grove Nursing Home in Fredericton is well known for its Christmas cheer, but this year a Grinch has seemingly stolen copper wiring used to power their Festival of Lights.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
Toronto
-
Want free home upgrades? You may be eligible under these 2 programs in Ontario
Some Ontarians are eligible for free energy upgrades, which could help lower energy bills during the colder months.
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
-
Two men charged after allegedly trying to sell guns imported from the U.S.: York Region police
Two men who allegedly tried to sell illegally imported guns from the U.S. in Canada are facing charges in York Region.
Montreal
-
Judge orders Montreal suburb to compensate residents for excessive traffic noise
A Montreal suburb has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to around 300 residents who say they've suffered from years of unreasonable traffic noise.
-
Quebec to roll out newborn hearing test to all babies by end of year
The Quebec Health Ministry says it plans to making sure every baby has access to the newborn hearing screening by the end of the year.
-
Verdun residents pack public meeting ahead of homeless shelter opening
Verdun residents packed into a borough hall meeting to voice their opinions on a new homeless shelter opening soon on Gordon Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Two Sudbury mining giants partner as Nickel Rim mine ramps down
Glencore's Nickel Rim South Mine is winding down operations with an eye on closing in 2024.
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
London
-
Title sponsor comes forward to save New Year's Eve in the Park
The free, family-friendly event is expected to bring thousands of Londoners together to enjoy the night filled with entertainment and fun for all ages.
-
Lucknow native takes home medal at Pan-Am Games
Canada's Pan Am Games team has made more trips to the top of the podium than it did four years ago
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 34
After two days of legal discussions, the defence resumed its case on Thursday with a forensic psychiatrist testifying to the mental state of accused Nathaniel Veltman on the night a London, Ont. Muslim family was killed. Here’s what you missed.
Winnipeg
-
'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
-
Plane makes temporary landing on Manitoba road: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says a plane made a temporary landing on a rural road in the RM of St. Andrews Thursday night.
-
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman sue former Guess Who bandmates over use of name
Two of Canada’s most famous musicians have filed a lawsuit against their former bandmates, alleging they are misleading the public who are coming to see them perform.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision at a major Guelph intersection.
-
Push pin reportedly found in Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
Police have issued a warning after they say a push pin was found in a Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Fatal head-on collision under investigation in Brantford
Brantford police are looking into what caused a fatal head-on collision in the south end of the city.
Calgary
-
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
-
Judge in 'Freedom Convoy' trial expected to rule on admissibility of police evidence
The judge in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is expected to deliver a ruling today about the admissibility of internal police documents as evidence.
-
Lake Louise, Mt. Norquay kick off Banff ski season
Ski season gets underway Friday, when Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay both open for the 2023-24 ski season.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental
An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.
Edmonton
-
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
Vancouver
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Swifties attending her Vancouver concerts should expect costly hotel prices, critics warn
The leader of BC United called Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert announcement “landslide news,” and admitted he’s already registered to try to get tickets. But Kevin Falcon also used the event to take a shot at the provincial government’s proposed crackdown on short-term rentals.
-
'Holy Grail of housing' or provincial overreach? B.C.'s new housing plans spark strong reactions
Esther Greenlay and her husband rent a home in Victoria, but they and their young family are moving to Alberta—because they want to buy a home, but can’t afford to buy a house in B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Open house will allow residents to give feedback on proposed canola crush, renewable diesel plants near Regina
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) is looking gain feedback from residents around Regina regarding the company's proposed renewable diesel and canola crush plants.
-
Fashion giant Hugo Boss takes aim at Regina cheerleading group over copyright claim
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.