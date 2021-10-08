OTTAWA -- A pedestrian has been transported to hospital in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Centretown.

Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour streets at 2 p.m. Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the 911 call reported the woman was struck when a vehicle left the roadway and drove up on the sidewalk.

Photos on social media showed a vehicle on the sidewalk, with damage to the building and the window shattered.

Paramedics say a woman in her 50s was assessed on the scene, and transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in serious condition.

Bank Street was closed between James Street and MacLaren Street while police investigate, but reopened just after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.