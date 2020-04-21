Pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Scott St./Island Park Drive
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:58PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:16PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A woman was transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa’s west-end.
Ottawa Police say the woman was walking across the street at the intersection of Scott Street and Island Park Drive when she was struck by a vehicle just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics treated her at the scene for possible head injuries, and she was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Ottawa Police continue to investigate.