OTTAWA -- A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a driver on Rideau Street.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a male in his 20s was struck by the driver of a vehicle. The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in serious condition.

Ottawa police say the westbound lanes of Rideau Street are closed from King Edward Avenue to Sussex Drive for the investigation.