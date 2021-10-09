OTTAWA -- A pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Heron Road, between Finn Court and Baycrest Drive at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle, and was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in critical condition.

No other details were available.

Heron Road was closed for approximately five hours while police investigated, but reopened just before 9 a.m.