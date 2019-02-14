

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics say a male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kanata.

It happened on Goulbourn Forced Road between Kanata Avenue and Innovation Drive.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

Goulbourn Forced Road is currently closed between Kanata Avenue and Innovation Drive.

Access from Keyrock Drive and Badgeley Avenue onto Goulbourn Forced Road is also closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

