A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Via Rail train in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a train on Jockvale Road just after 1 p.m. Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIA Rail confirms train 52, travelling between Toronto and Ottawa, was involved in the incident Saturday afternoon.

"Ottawa Police Service is on site and is conducting the investigation," VIA Rail said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

VIA Rail says trains 42 and 50 are expected to face delays.

The Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident.

Jockvale Road is closed between Weybridge Drive and Tartan Drive while police investigate.