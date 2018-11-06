

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a pedestrian is in stable condition after being hit by a car near Carleton University Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Bronson Ave. northbound at Brewer Way at around 9:10 a.m.

The woman had a head injury and was taken to the hospital shortly after the crash. Paramedics believe she is in her 50s.

Ottawa Police closed lanes in the area and were directing traffic.

Lanes reopened just after 10:00 a.m.