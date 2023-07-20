Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving a bus in Ottawa's east end

A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a bus in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.

The intersection of St. Laurent and Tremblay is closed, and the eastbound off-ramp from Hwy. 417 to St. Laurent is closed.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available