A pedestrian was critically injured when a driver struck him with a Mazda SUV in Ottawa’s west end Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on West Hunt Club Road, about half a kilometre east of Cedarview Drive.

Police say the pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was struck by a blue Mazda CX30. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains there in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police are searching for witnesses. Anyone who saw the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.