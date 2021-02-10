OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian died in a collision on Highway 401 west of Cornwall.

All lanes of Hwy. 401 eastbound are closed at Ingleside while police investigate the Wednesday afternoon collision. Ingleside is located between Long Sault and Morrisburg in eastern Ontario.

A 27-year-old man died in the collision.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said the pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Police continue to investigate.

Detours are in place around the crash site.

