KINGSTON, ONT. -- A pedestrian has been killed in an early morning collision in Kingston.

Police responded to a call for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. He was transported by Frontenac Paramedics to Kingston General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen a male pedestrian walking in an around the area just before 6 a.m. You can contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

Meantime, one person was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover.

Police say the vehicle rolled onto a property on Battersea Road.

There was no damage to the home.