OTTAWA -- UPDATE June 15: RCMP have revised a previous statement to the media to indicate a cyclist had died at the scene. The Mounties now say the man who died was the pedestrian and the woman who suffered critical injuries was the cyclist.

RCMP say the investigation continues. No new updates on possible charges were provided Monday. The original story continues below, updated to reflect the current information.

===

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition in hospital after a crash near the Champlain Bridge in Ottawa’s west-end.

The RCMP says around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck two people in the area of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The man, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ottawa Police say the woman cyclist was treated for multiple compound fractures and transported to hospital in critical condition.

In a statement Thursday morning, paramedics said the collision occurred “when a vehicle was reported to have left the roadway and allegedly struck a pedestrian and a cyclist.”

A damaged bicycle could be seen near the roadway Wednesday night.

Paramedics treated the driver of the vehicle on scene and transported him to hospital in stable condition.

The Champlain Bridge was closed Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning while the RCMP investigated, but was reopened around 10 a.m.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

Statement from @tobi_nussbaum: “On behalf of the NCC, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the victims & their families, of yesterday’s collision near the Champlain Bridge. In coordination with the RCMP, the NCC had proceeded to close the bridge. It has now reopened.” — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) June 11, 2020