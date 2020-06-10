OTTAWA -- The RCMP in Ottawa is investigating a fatal crash near the Champlain Bridge Wednesday involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Police say one pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene and the second pedestrian is in hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital, he is said to be in stable condition.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a collision in the area of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway around 7p.m.

Damaged bicycles could be seen by the roadway and a witness reports seeing CPR being performed on two people.

RCMP will take over the investigation because the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is NCC territory.

No arrests have been made at this time.