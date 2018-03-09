Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near CHEO
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 10:50AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 12:58PM EST
Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle near CHEO.
.@opscollisions continues to investigate fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Smyth Rd. this am. Smyth Rd. is closed between Lynda Lane and Highland Terrace. Please avoid the area. Duration unknown.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 9, 2018
Police were called to the intersection of Smyth Road and Highland Terrace at around 10:00 a.m. Friday.
No other information about the victim has been made aailable at this time.
Police say Smyth Road is closed between Lynda Lane and Highland Terrace for the investigation.
More to come.