Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

A pedestrian was seriously hurt when a driver struck them with a vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning.

The man was struck around 5:30 a.m. on the parkway near Lincoln Fields. RCMP are calling the collision a "possible hit-and-run."

Paramedics said the man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre with serious injuries. They are not considered life-threatening.

The westbound lane of the parkway between Woodroffe and Carling avenues is closed as police investigate.

The RCMP is investigating because the national police force is responsible for National Capital Commission roads, including the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.