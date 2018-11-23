Pedestrian in critical condition following crash at Baseline and Fisher
A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash during Friday morning's rush hour at Baseline Avenue and Fisher.
The crash involved an Ottawa Fire Services SUV and a passengar car.
Baseline Avenue is closed in both directions from Prince of Wales to Merivale.
Fisher Avenue is also closed from Trent Street to Dynes Road.
Roads are closed around fisher / Baseline for a collision involving a pedestrian. We are getting lots of drivers yelling at us because of the "inconvenience". Remember that someone is having a FAR worse day than yours!!#empathy— Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 23, 2018
Police trying to gather evidence to figure out what caused this intersection crash that sent three people to hospital - one with life-threatening injuries @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/UEZbOIftos— Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 23, 2018