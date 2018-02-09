A pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Ottawa Police say they were called to Bronson Avenue at Carling at 9:47 a.m Friday.

The victim suffered critical head and pelvic injuries.

Ottawa Police, Ottawa Paramedics, an off-duty Ottawa Trauma physician, and bystanders assisted the victim.

Carling Eastbound is closed from Bronson Avenue to Booth Street.