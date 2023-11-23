Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the scene of Montreal Road and Eglise Street just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision and found a woman unconcious and under a vehicle.

According to a post to social media by Ottawa Fire Services, several bystanders attempted to lift the vehicle up to alleviate pressure from the victim.

Firefighters began cribbing the vehicle and the person was confirmed to have a pulse. The jaws of life were used to extracate the person just after 5 p.m. and was transferred to the care of paramedics.

Paramedics say an adult female victim sustained critical injuries and required resuscitation at the scene.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roads are currently closed in the vicinity on Montreal Road between Ducharme and St. Laurent Boulevards.

The hit is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions by drivers in Ottawa, including a person who was struck by a vehicle and substained serious injuries in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.

There have been four fatal collisions involving pedestrians in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2.

This is a developing story.