Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by driver in Westboro

Ottawa police are investigating a collision in Westboro that sent one person to hospital.

Police were called to the area of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue Saturday night after a driver hit a pedestrian.

Ottawa paramedics would not provide any details on the individual's condition Sunday morning, referring the matter to police. Ottawa police would only say one person is in hospital.

Richmond Road is closed between Clifton Road and Hilson Avenue Sunday for the ongoing investigation police said on Twitter. Kirkwood avenue is closed between Wilber Avenue and Lyman Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story… more details to come.