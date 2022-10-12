Pedestrian freed after being trapped under vehicle in east-end crash

The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters helped free a pedestrian who was trapped under a vehicle in Orléans Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jeanne d’Arc and St. Joseph boulevards just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. A driver had hit a woman, pinning her underneath their vehicle.

Firefighters used tools including a floor jack, cribbing and a hydraulic spreader to help get the trapped woman out from underneath the car.

Ottawa paramedics said she was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.