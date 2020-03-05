PEMBROKE, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police say an elderly man has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Pembroke.

Police said the 85-year-old pedestrian was struck at around 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Joseph Street. He died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Officers remain at the scene.

There are no road closures.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, police said.