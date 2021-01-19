Advertisement
Pedestrian dies following crash in Nepean
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 3:02PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News an elderly pedestrian has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Nepean.
Paramedics were called to Southwood Drive, near Baseline and Greenbank, at around 1:55 p.m. on reports a pedestrian had been hit. When paramedics arrived they attempted to resuscitate the victim, a man in his 70s, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Ottawa police have closed Southwood Drive between Baseline Road and Rector Avenue for the investigation.