OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News an elderly pedestrian has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Nepean.

Paramedics were called to Southwood Drive, near Baseline and Greenbank, at around 1:55 p.m. on reports a pedestrian had been hit. When paramedics arrived they attempted to resuscitate the victim, a man in his 70s, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Ottawa police have closed Southwood Drive between Baseline Road and Rector Avenue for the investigation.