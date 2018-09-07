Pedestrian dies following crash in Manotick
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 11:24AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has died following a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning.
The collision happened around 9a.m. on Ann Street.
Police have closed Ann St. between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Rd. for the investigation.
More to come
We can confirm that one person has succumbed to their injuries. @OPScollisions are on scene and conducting an investigation. Ann Street will remain closed for the next several hours.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 7, 2018
Please avoid the area.
More information to come as it becomes available. https://t.co/t0uzXSd2mk
There is a collision with serious injuries in Manotick. Ann Street is closed between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Road. Duration is unknown. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 7, 2018