Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has died following a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning.

The collision happened around 9a.m. on Ann Street.

Police have closed Ann St. between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Rd. for the investigation.

More to come

We can confirm that one person has succumbed to their injuries. @OPScollisions are on scene and conducting an investigation. Ann Street will remain closed for the next several hours.



Please avoid the area.



More information to come as it becomes available. https://t.co/t0uzXSd2mk — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 7, 2018