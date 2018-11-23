

A woman in her 40s has died in hospital, according to Ottawa Police following a horrific two-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's west end. The woman, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck during rush hour at Baseline road and Fisher avenue, succumed to her injuries Saturday evening.

The crash involved an Ottawa Fire Services SUV and small Subaru at the busy intersection. Baseline road remained closed in both directions from Prince of Wales to Merivale for more than seven hours while collision investigators collected evidence and witness accounts at the scene.

Ottawa Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown and are still appealing for more witnesses to come forward. First responders tell CTV News the woman struck in the intersection was rushed to hospital without a pulse; her heart was restarted en route to the trauma centre.

Roads are closed around fisher / Baseline for a collision involving a pedestrian. We are getting lots of drivers yelling at us because of the "inconvenience". Remember that someone is having a FAR worse day than yours!!#empathy — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 23, 2018