Pedestrian dies after being struck on Seyton Drive
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Bells Corners Wednesday night. The driver is being investigated. (Caelan Benn/CTV Ottawa, January 17, 2018)
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:45PM EST
Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has died after they were struck on Seyton Dr. in Bells Corners.
Police say the incident happened late Wednesday night, around 9:00 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle is being investigated.
Seyton Dr. is closed to traffic between Westcliffe Rd. and Cymbeline as police continue to investigate.