

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a pedestrian has died after they were struck on Seyton Dr. in Bells Corners.

Police say the incident happened late Wednesday night, around 9:00 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle is being investigated.

Seyton Dr. is closed to traffic between Westcliffe Rd. and Cymbeline as police continue to investigate.