Advertisement
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gatineau parking lot
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 10:57AM EST
Gatineau Police
Share:
OTTAWA -- Gatineau police say a man in his 80s has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.
Emergency personnel responded to the collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the parking lot of a store on boulevard de la Gappe at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police say the investigation at this point shows the incident was an "unfortunate accident."
The investigation continues.