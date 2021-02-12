OTTAWA -- Gatineau police say a man in his 80s has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

Emergency personnel responded to the collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the parking lot of a store on boulevard de la Gappe at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the investigation at this point shows the incident was an "unfortunate accident."

The investigation continues.