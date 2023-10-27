OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Gatineau

    A 70-year-old man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Gatineau overnight.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Boulevard des Allumettières and Rue St-Rédempteur in the Hull sector shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday.

    Gatineau police say the pedestrian was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was arrested for impaired driving by officers, according to police.

    The driver, a 29-year-old man from Ontario, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police say a charge of impaired driving causing death will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

    A dog was also found deceased at the scene.

