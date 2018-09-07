A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a dump truck in Manotick Friday morning.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on Ann Street, Ottawa Police said, when the truck struck the pedestrian.

Police say the 76-year-old man died in hospital. The truck driver was assessed by paramedics on scene and released.

Police have closed Ann Street between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Rd. for the investigation.

We can confirm that one person has succumbed to their injuries. @OPScollisions are on scene and conducting an investigation. Ann Street will remain closed for the next several hours.



Please avoid the area.



More information to come as it becomes available. https://t.co/t0uzXSd2mk — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 7, 2018