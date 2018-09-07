A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a dump truck in Manotick Friday morning.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on Ann Street, Ottawa Police said, when the truck struck the pedestrian.

Police say the 76-year-old man died in hospital. The truck driver was assessed by paramedics on scene and released.

Police have closed Ann Street between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Rd. for the investigation.

 