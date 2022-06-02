Peace Tower, other landmarks in Ottawa to be lit purple for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP) Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina