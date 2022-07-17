Pat King bail decision and mandatory COVID-19 random testing resumes for air travellers: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Pat King will find out whether he will be granted bail, mandatory random COVID-19 testing resumes at four airports across Canada and an open-air fire ban issued for Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

PAT KING IN COURT

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King will find out on Monday whether he will be released on bail.

A two-day bail review hearing was held at the Ottawa Court House on Elgin Street last week for King.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 for his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 mandates in downtown Ottawa. He was charged with 10 offences, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying.

In April, the Crown charged King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Meantime, organizer Tamara Lich remains in custody to await trail related to the Ottawa protest. Lich was denied bail earlier this month after being charged for breaching her bail conditions.

Pat King appearing at a bail hearing at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Greg Banning)

COVID-19 SITUATION IN OTTAWA

All eyes will be on the COVID-19 indicators in Ottawa this week, as the capital sees a rise in wastewater monitoring, testing per cent positivity, hospitalizations and outbreaks.

Ottawa's COVID-19 testing positivity rate hit 20 per cent last week, while there were 23 new outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other congregate care settings.

"The new wave is another reminder: the pandemic is not over," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter.

"We know what can help minimize its impact: get boosted, wear a mask, limit your contacts & stay home when sick."

Eastern Ontario's top doctor expects the seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to peak locally and across the province this week or next week.

"We are currently in the seventh wave of COVID-19, along with the rest of Ontario," medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said in a statement. "We're watching local indicators closely and expect that the wave will peak over the next one-two weeks both locally and provincially."

Ottawa Public Health releases updated COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Many of us are old enough to remember when “fully vaccinated” meant having 2 doses, but then Omicron changed that.



Simply put: 2 doses do not offer enough protection against these latest variants/sub-variants, & natural immunity from a COVID infection isn’t enough, either. (2/5) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) July 14, 2022

MANDATORY RANDOM TESTING RESUMES FOR AIR TRAVELLERS

Mandatory random testing will resume as of Tuesday for air travellers arriving in Canada at four airports across the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is re-implementing random testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

The testing will be conducted offsite, either at in-person appointments at "select testing provider locations and pharmacies," or using virtual appointments and self-swab tests.

The ArriveCAN app will make the random selections, and travellers will receive an email within 15 minutes of filling out their customs declaration, detailing how they can arrange their tests.

The mandatory random testing only applies to fully-vaccinated travellers. Unless exempt, unvaccinated travellers will still have to test on days one and eight of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

OPEN AIR FIRE BAN

Officials will be hoping for some much-needed rain this week, as open-air fire bans are issued for the capital region.

The Ottawa Fire Service issued an open-air fire ban on Sunday, as the forecast called for temperatures to hit 31 C.

Campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban.

A fire ban is declared by Ottawa's fire chief or his designate and is based "largely on environmental conditions," according to the city of Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa has only received 25.8 mm of rain so far in July, with 20.8 mm falling on one day.

On Saturday, the National Capital Commission issued an open-air fire ban for Gatineau Park.

🚫🔥An #OpenAirFireBan is now in effect for the entire city of Ottawa.



Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban. #OttNews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/n6bQ2QFCYq — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 17, 2022

BANKSY 360

The work of the world's most elusive street artist comes to life at Lansdowne Park.

Banksy 360 is an imaginative art experience using-cutting edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the work of the notorious graffiti artist.

Banksy 360 will be inside the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park. The exhibit begins on July 20.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Newfoundland Growlers – 7:30 p.m. at TD Place

Wednesday

Banksy 360 opens at Lansdowne Park

Atletico Ottawa vs. Valour FC – 7 p.m. at TD Place

Thursday

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes – 7 p.m. at TD Place