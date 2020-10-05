Advertisement
Passing showers to start the week
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 7:19AM EDT
OTTAWA -- You’ll need an umbrella if you’re heading anywhere Monday before showers clear up mid-afternoon.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 15 C, which is the average temperature for this time of year.
Sunshine briefly returns on Tuesday with a high of 16 C.
Wednesday: Showers and a high of 13 C.
Thursday: 11 C and mostly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Friday: Plenty of sunshine and a crisp 12 C.