OTTAWA -- You’ll need an umbrella if you’re heading anywhere Monday before showers clear up mid-afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 15 C, which is the average temperature for this time of year.

Sunshine briefly returns on Tuesday with a high of 16 C.

Wednesday: Showers and a high of 13 C.

Thursday: 11 C and mostly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine and a crisp 12 C.