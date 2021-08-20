OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the driver has been arrested, and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries, after an overnight crash near Dow's Lake.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Preston Street and Cresent Heights, Ottawa police said in a news release. That's near Commissioners Park.

Ottawa paramedics said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police initially issued a news release at 6:45 a.m. saying the crash was fatal. They issued a correction two hours later saying the crash was 'serious.'

Photos from the scene showed a Hyundai Elantra with damage to the on the passenger side, and a lamp post knocked down.

In a statement at 10 a.m., police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle remains in critical condition in hospital.

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have dash cam footage of the collision. You contact 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.