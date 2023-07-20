Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17 east of Ottawa

The 97-year-old passenger of a vehicle died in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 17 east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a passenger vehicle and a transport trailer on County Road 17 in Clarence-Rockland at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the initial information indicates a westbound passenger car struck a transport trailer.

The 97-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 89-year-old driver of the car was transported to hospital with non-life–threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.