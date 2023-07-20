Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash east of Ottawa
The 97-year-old passenger of a vehicle died in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 17 east of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a passenger vehicle and a transport trailer on County Road 17 in Clarence-Rockland at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the initial information indicates a westbound passenger car struck a transport trailer.
The 97-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 89-year-old driver of the car was transported to hospital with non-life–threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Here's when Ottawa could see 30 to 50 mm of rain
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Fans ready to cheer on Team Canada ahead of opening FIFA Women's World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Canada Child Benefit increases today, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case was seen in Kamloops last weekend, RCMP say
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Severe thunderstorms, 'damaging' wind set to hit parts of southern Ontario
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southwestern Ontario Thursday with powerful winds and a tornado warning forecasted in some areas.
-
Two men charged in daylight shooting that left innocent bystander injured in east Toronto
Two men who allegedly fired at each other in Scarborough last weekend have been charged in the shooting that left them and an innocent bystander injured.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Police make arrest after second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF
A West Island popcorn store was fined $2,500 by Quebec's language watchdog for not having a French website.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
'Armed and dangerous' fugitive still at large in North Bay despite many sightings
North Bay police are urging the public to continue to be on the lookout and go about the day with caution as the manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' convict continues.
London
-
Tornado warning lifted for Oxford-Brant, London-Middlesex under severe thunderstorm warning
A tornado warning has been lifted for Oxford-Brant early Thursday evening, while other regions remain under a severe thunderstorm warning as strong thunderstorms make their way through the region.
-
Cellphone data analyzed during hit-and-run trial
Crown attorneys pointed to cellphone data to determine the location, timing, and calls of Jesse Bleck and Jami-Lee Ford-Jones on the second week of the trial.
-
Homeless return to camping area dismantled by St. Thomas officials
Just 24 hours after St. Thomas Police, city officials and social services dismantled a homeless encampment, some tents have returned.
Winnipeg
-
'Something deeply wrong in play': Advocates concerned with continued youth violence in Winnipeg
Violent youth crime appears to be on an upward trend in Winnipeg and organizations that support youth are concerned about the current state.
-
Manitoba First Nation set to excavate area where potential unmarked graves may be
A First Nations community in western Manitoba is preparing to excavate the ground beneath a Catholic church after potential unmarked graves were found in the area using ground-penetrating radar.
-
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.
-
Mosquitos are bad this summer, here’s how to avoid getting bitten
If you’ve spent anytime outdoors this summer, you might have noticed more mosquitoes than usual. Experts say that’s because of the mild winter and rainy year we’ve had in most of Ontario.
Calgary
-
Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra
A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.
-
U of C’s Mathison Hall aims to set precedent for future green energy learning spaces
A new building at the University of Calgary is targeting the highest level of environmental design certifications as it aims to set a precedent for developing future green energy learning spaces across the country.
-
Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death
One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.
Saskatoon
-
'This is an aggressive offer': Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike over wages
City workers in Prince Albert could be walking off the job, with contract negotiations at a stalemate over wages and holiday pay.
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatoon condo owners need $190K to jump into single home property, study finds
There is a nearly 90 per cent cost difference between buying a home and a condo in Saskatoon, a recent study found.
Edmonton
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
2 Mounties injured after cruiser rammed, officers bear sprayed in Grande Prairie chase: RCMP
Two police officers and a suspect were treated for minor injuries following a violent arrest in Grande Prairie last week, Mounties revealed Thursday.
-
12 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized in Grande Prairie; 5 charged
Four people have been arrested and warrants are issued for a fifth after RCMP in northwest Alberta seized more than 12 pounds (5,700 grams) of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case was seen in Kamloops last weekend, RCMP say
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
'A lot of excitement': Hullo ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching mid-August
Those hoping to travel between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo will soon have another option as a new high-speed ferry service prepares to set sail next month.
-
40-year-old man dead after being struck by commercial vehicle while riding electric skateboard: West Vancouver police
A 40-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric skateboard on Vancouver’s North Shore early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Riders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inducted builder Wendy Kelly and the 2013 Grey Cup team into the club's Plaza of Honour.
-
-
'Just amazed': Easter Seal Camp Day hosted at Manitou Beach
A hidden jewel in Saskatchewan is how Easter Seal Camp Manager Steve Grove describes the facility that keeps campers begging to come back for more, year in and year out.