OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators Community Foundation and the Ottawa Senators are offering up the Canadian Tire Centre as a place where kids can trick-or-treat this Hallowe'en in a safe and physically distanced way.

The foundation made the announcement Monday, but said it would be working with Ottawa Public Health and community partners to develop the plan. More details are expected closer to Hallowe'en.

It's being dubbed "Sparty's safe and not so scary Hallowe'en party".

Earlier this month, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, told CTV Morning Live that the normal door-to-door trick-or-treating tradition may not be the safest idea.

"If normal means going door-to-door and touching things that other people have touched. I think we're going to have to be creative," said Dr. Etches.

While Dr. Etches said the risk of transmission from dropping a piece of candy into a pail or pillowcase is low, having bowls out that everyone touches or having large parties indoors are riskier.

"It's the close contact indoors that's the highest risk for transmission, but we're trying to be as careful as we can. If we don't have to cause potential exposures," she said.

The Senators say their plan will include a variety of safety measures.

"Our festival will have health and safety at the forefront which will include, for example, temperature checks before entering, mandatory masking, proper social distancing, hand hygiene, and touchless Trick or Treating to name just a few of the safety measures that will be in place," said Anthony LeBlanc, Senators President of Business Operations in a press release. "We will also be utilizing pre-registration and staggered time slots to ensure we always follow approved capacity limits.”

The Senators and the Senators Community Foundation say the festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and there will be free admission for all.