Parts of Ottawa could see up to 75 mm of rain by end of weekend

A rainfall warning is in effect for the capital, with 50 to possibly 75 mm of rain expected by the end of the weekend.

"Showers at times heavy and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue before coming to an end later this morning over eastern Ontario," Environment Canada says. "Locally heavy rainfall amounts can be expected. Numerous unofficial reports of greater than 50 mm have already been received."

A thunderstorm with heavy showers rolled through overnight, with rain continuing into the morning.

Sunday's forecast calls for showers, heavy at times, ending in the morning, and then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 35.

The UV index Sunday is 7, or high, and the air quality health index is at 2, or low risk.

The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 18 C.

Monday's forecast is partly sunny with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 33.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers. Wednesday is looking sunny.