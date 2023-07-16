Parts of Ottawa could see up to 75 mm of rain by end of weekend
A rainfall warning is in effect for the capital, with 50 to possibly 75 mm of rain expected by the end of the weekend.
"Showers at times heavy and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue before coming to an end later this morning over eastern Ontario," Environment Canada says. "Locally heavy rainfall amounts can be expected. Numerous unofficial reports of greater than 50 mm have already been received."
A thunderstorm with heavy showers rolled through overnight, with rain continuing into the morning.
Sunday's forecast calls for showers, heavy at times, ending in the morning, and then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 35.
The UV index Sunday is 7, or high, and the air quality health index is at 2, or low risk.
The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 18 C.
Monday's forecast is partly sunny with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 33.
Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers. Wednesday is looking sunny.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you can buy for $761,000 in nine neighbourhoods in Ottawa
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs, says Putin, as Ukraine gets U.S. cluster bombs
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia 'reserves the right to take reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
Moncton hosts inaugural International Buskers Festival
Moncton’s inaugural International Buskers Festival is underway this weekend, bringing three days of free entertainment to the downtown core.
Goats steal the show at local yoga class
Blossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your insurance policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
Power restored to almost all Quebecers after storm-related blackouts
Virtually all the homes in Quebec that were without power as a result of Thursday's violent thunderstorms have had it restored. At the start of the day on Sunday, fewer than 2,000 customers were still affected by the blackouts.
Montreal researchers ready for spinal cord injury clinical trials
Montreal researchers at the forefront of work in the field have developed an interface that enables an animal with paralyzed hind legs to walk again by alternately stimulating the two hemispheres of its brain.
Summer camp run by Sainte-Justine Hospital puts the fun in function for kids
There's a summer camp in Montreal that offers its young charges a lot more than just a slew of fun activities. The children who attend a two-week session coordinated by Sainte-Justine Hospital (SJH) also return home at the end of each day with gradually improving motor skills, coordination and balance, and a newfound sense of pride.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Rain doesn't damper 'Pride in the Park'
The mood was still a celebratory one downtown at the Sudbury Community Arena as the thunderstorm rolled in – even rain couldn't damper 'Pride in the Park' as the city's Pride celebration was moved indoors.
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River
A 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden Curtis
More than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
Crowds flock to Dundas Place for food and fun amid South Asian Culture Festival
Dundas Place was filled with vendors and food samplings for a 4-block stretch Saturday.
'Come help us find them': Blockade remains at Brady Road landfill despite injunction
Demonstrators at the Brady Road Landfill are not backing down more than 24 hours after the city served an injunction to dismantle a roadblock across the main entrance to the landfill.
Redblacks, Crum rally to stun Blue Bombers 31-28 in overtime
The Ottawa Redblacks pulled off the unthinkable on Saturday as they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-28 in overtime thanks to the late heroics of rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- One police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, that also left the suspect dead, police said. A witness told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out.
Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo LCBO
A SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Home needed for dog with terminal cancer
The Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.
HPHA response to multiple ER closures this weekend
Emergency rooms will temporarily shut down this weekend in the towns of St. Marys, Clinton and Wingham. Once again, staffing shortages are to blame.
Security, police prevent major security incidents at Calgary Stampede
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth starts at the gates, with a strict security protocol.
Former UCP minister Sonya Savage says Alberta set for changing world
Sonya Savage, as energy minister under former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, was tasked with selling a resoundingly unpopular attempt to open the Rocky Mountains to coal mining that wasn't even her idea.
Federal funding shortfall leads to layoffs and massive waitlists at Calgary Centre for Newcomers
A stoppage in federal funding for the Calgary Centre for Newcomers (CNF) has resulted in the agency being forced to lay off more than 60 of its employees as the surge in inflation drives demand for services even higher.
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
Digital mystery game combines tech and history at Saskatoon museum
A digital mystery game is gaining popularity at Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM).
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
'I couldn't believe': Edmonton golfer bags once-in-a-lifetime shot, twice
After sinking her first ever hole-in-one at River Ridge Golf Club, interior designer Taylor Mah shot another one just a few holes later.
Goodwill celebrates thrift with inclusive second-hand fashion show
Goodwill Industries says thrift is thriving in Alberta, and some of the company's employees showcased their thrifted styles Saturday in Old Strathcona.
'I'm usually out all day running around': Fraser Valley transit strike closing in on B.C. record
A transit strike impacting communities in the eastern Fraser Valley could soon set a record for the longest transit strike in provincial history.
Wildfires prompt 75 evacuation orders and alerts in B.C.
Wildfires have exploded in the province, triggering dozens of evacuation orders and alerts.
'We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome': 69-year-old Coquitlam woman found safe
A 69-year-old woman with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been "safely located," Coquitlam RCMP said Saturday.
Parades lifts Stampeders to thrilling last-play 33-31 win over Roughriders
The Calgary Stampeders ended a two-game losing skid with a last-second 33-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
Luke Combs set to rock Craven in 2024
Country music superstar Luke Combs is the first headliner to be announced for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2024.
Boat creation competition on Echo Lake promotes water safety
Five teams of amateur boat builders gathered at Echo Lake Provincial Park on Saturday afternoon to race and learn about water safety.