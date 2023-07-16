Parts of Ottawa could see up to 75 mm of rain by end of weekend

Heavy rain in the ByWard Market. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Heavy rain in the ByWard Market. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina