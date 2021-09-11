Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- There will be some sunshine on Saturday, mixed in with clouds, and a fair bit of wind.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a partly sunny sky with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 27.
Wind gusts could get up to 50 km/h.
Clouds stick around in the evening. Overnight, expect showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. The low is 16 C.
There will be a lingering chance of showers on Sunday morning, with a few clouds through the day. Sunday's high is 23 C with a humidex of 25.
Monday is looking mainly cloudy with a high of 25 C.
Clouds and showers are in the long-term outlook for midweek.