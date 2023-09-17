Partly cloudy in Ottawa with a few showers possible on Sunday

It's a partly cloudy day in Ottawa with a few showers possible this afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25 with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

The evening is looking mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 12 C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The daytime high is 23 C with a humidex of 26.

Tuesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Sunshine is in the forecast from Wednesday on to the weekend.