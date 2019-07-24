

Ottawa Police have closed part of Terranova Drive in Orléans after a water main break caused a portion of the road to collapse Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m.

Terranova Drive between Champlain Street and Dauville Crescent is currently closed.

Police said officers had to move back because more of the road was collapsing.

There are no reports of injuries.

More to come…