Partial LRT service resumes after freezing rain outage

Partial service has resumed on Ottawa's light rail line after freezing rain caused problems late Wednesday night.

Trains were running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, OC Transpo said on Twitter Thursday morning around 6:15 a.m. Before that, replacement bus service was running along the entirety of the Confederation Line.

The problems happened late Wednesday night after ice built up due to the freezing rain, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo released early Thursday morning.

Passengers on stopped trains for almost an hour

First, an eastbound LRT train stopped between Lees and Hurdman stations around 11:45 p.m., Amilcar said.

As technicians from train manufacturer Alstom tried to restore service, trains kept running on the opposite track, but then another one stopped shortly afterwards.

"No injuries were reported on either train," Amilcar said in the memo. "Additional Alstom technicians were dispatched to the second train while support was provided to the customers on the two immobilized trains."

Amilcar said staff decided to keep passengers on the trains while Alstom worked to restore service. But at 12:40 a.m., special constables escorted 37 passengers from the two stuck trains to Hurdman stations, where they were transferred to a bus.

"Preliminary analysis shared with the City … indicates that the cause of the stopped trains was ice buildup on the catenary system," Amilcar said.

Because rail service was interrupted, ice began to accumulate on the overhead catenary system. Crews and trains with ice scrapers were dispatched to remove the ice, which delayed the removal of the two stuck trains, Amilcar said.

In a further update Thursday morning, Amilcar said crews were still working to remove ice accumulation which was delaying the removal of the two trains from the line, as well as a third train stopped at Tremblay station.

ONGOING, Line 1: Train service has resumed between Tunney’s Pasture and uOttawa. R1 bus service running between Rideau and Blair. Bus shuttle service between St. Laurent and Cyrville. Staff on site assisting. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 5, 2023

Power loss

Shortly after midnight, the system temporarily lost power between Blair and Tremblay stations. Replacement buses ran between Blair and Rideau stations, with train service still running on a loop between uOttawa and Tunney's Pasture.

Amilcar said the cause of the power loss is under investigation.

"Although power was restored at approximately 12:30 am, R1 was kept in place until the end of service as a precaution," she said.R1 bus service is still running between Rideau and Blair stations.

Video shows sparks flying

A video posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Thursday showed sparks flying from the overhead catenary system as a train approached Hurdman Station.

The overhead catenary system transmits electrical power to the trains.