Part of Kent Street closed until mid-March
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 9:03AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 10, 2020 10:59AM EST
A section of Kent Street between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street is closed from Monday until mid-March. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- One block of Kent Street is closed until mid-March for sewer and water main work.
The stretch between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street closed on Monday, leaving drivers who usually use Kent Street to head downtown forced to find another route.
Detours are in place from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street.
Drivers are encourage to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street as alternative routes.
Sidewalks are still open to pedestrians.