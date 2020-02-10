OTTAWA -- One block of Kent Street is closed until mid-March for sewer and water main work.

The stretch between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street closed on Monday, leaving drivers who usually use Kent Street to head downtown forced to find another route.

Detours are in place from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street.

Drivers are encourage to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street as alternative routes.

Sidewalks are still open to pedestrians.