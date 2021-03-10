OTTAWA -- A part of Bronson Avenue is closed as Hazmat crews investigate a potential chemical leak inside a building.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called to a building on Bronson just south of Gladstone Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an unknown odour.

Ottawa Fire PIO Carson Tharris told CTV News Ottawa that chemicals were found in the basement of a commercial building and initial readings suggested there could be a risk to the people inside.

Exactly what the chemicals are is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Bronson is closed in both directions from Gladstone to Flora Street to give hazmat crews space to work safely as the building is investigated and ventilated, Tharris said.

Firefighters and the @OttFire Hazardous Materials team are on location dealing with a possible chemical leak in a building on Bronson just south of Gladstone.



Bronson is closed both directions from Flora to Gladstone.



Please Avoid the area. #OttTraffic #OttNews pic.twitter.com/IVjjbmYzpJ — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 10, 2021

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.