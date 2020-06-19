OTTAWA -- Parks Canada will deploy crews next week to deal with the foliage and algal bloom in the Rideau Canal through downtown Ottawa.

Social media users have complained this week about green algae and vegetation in the Rideau Canal from Pretoria Bridge to the Ottawa Locks.

On Friday, Parks Canada provided an update on the algal bloom from the Corkstown Bridge down to the Ottawa River.

Parks Canada says on Monday, the weed harvester will be deployed to carry out the removal of weeds and to increase the flow of water in the Rideau Canal.

The agency says the weed harvester and increased water flow will "facilitate clean up and impede further growth."

The Rideau Canal opened for the season on June 1, two weeks later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.