Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa

A woman suffered smoke inhalation in a Tuesday morning fire in a parking garage in downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a garage on Queen Street, between Kent and Lyon streets, just before 8:30 a.m. Fire crews were seen battling the blaze in the ceiling near the entrance of the garage.

OC Transpo closed the Lyon LRT station for just over two hours because of the fire, with the station reopening at 11 a.m.

Paramedics said the woman was treated for smoke inhalation, and transported to hospital in stable condition.