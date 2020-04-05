OTTAWA -- A park and ride for cyclists is coming to Andrew Haydon Park in Ottawa’s west-end this spring.

A report for Thursday’s Planning Committee meeting recommends setting up 11 parking spots at the park on Carling Avenue for a three-year Park and Cycle pilot project.

Under the plan, the city would convert 12 of the 275 existing parking spaces into spaces for cyclists to park their vehicles and continue the commute on a bike. Two of the parking spaces will be converted into a single accessible parking space for cyclists to park.

Council initially approved the Park and Cycle pilot project for Andrew Haydon Park in April 2019. It was set to begin in 2020.

Staff recommend putting the parking spaces in the eastern end of Andrew Haydon Park, via the access across from Holy Acres Road.

The parking spaces would be available on a first-come-first serve basis, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In 2018, several cyclists complained to CTV News Ottawa about receiving a $95 ticket for parking at city-owned parks along the Ottawa River. The cyclists would park their vehicles at Andrew Haydon Park or other parks in the area and then cycle to work.