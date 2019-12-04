OTTAWA - The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is being criticized for an overnight phone call to let parents know schools are closed today.

All public elementary and secondary schools are closed in Ottawa today because of a one-day strike by Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation members.

The board announced on Twitter and Facebook just after 12 a.m. that all schools will be closed, and all school bus transportation.

Parents complained on social media about robocalls overnight to let them know schools are closed.

On Facebook, one parent said “I completely support the walkout but the phone call at 12:20 a.m. was a really poor planning choice.

Another parent said “It is very startling to get phone calls in the middle of the night. Especially on a home phone.”

One parent said “Add me to the list of pissed off parents, getting a phone call at 12:30 a.m. is very startling, and makes me think there’s an emergency.”

