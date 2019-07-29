

Joanne Schnurr , CTV Ottawa





Ontario's Conservative government today admitted they got it wrong and now, after months of anger and protests, families of children with autism can claim a small victory.

The government plans to "re-design" its policy hoping to win back the trust of the autism community.

The new Social Services Minister announced a reversal of the government's hugely unpopular autism policy saying it will now be "needs-based".

Parents hope that after six months of anguish, they've finally been heard.

Rallies have been a weekly occurrence in Ottawa and many other cities in Ontario as parents of children with autism pushed back against the Ford government's proposed changes. Kerry Monaghan has been to many of them, as a parent of two children on the autism spectrum. Monaghan says families have scored a small victory today.

“It's very encouraging to be dealing with a minister who is approachable,” Monaghan said today, “The tone is good. He’s talking from a place where he is wanting to learn from families and accepting that input and he’s listening and we’re seeing that from him.”

‘‘We have listened and I am here today because we have learned,” Todd Smith, the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services said at a news conference in Toronto today. Smith took over this portfolio just a month ago from Lisa MacLeod who proved to be hugely unpopular, prompting those weekly protests.

“It's clear we didn't get redesign right the first time,” Smith said, “I'm here to tell you we will now.”

Smith said the focus will no longer be based on income and age but rather on what each child needs.

“As a parent, I know what parents really want at the end of the day is what is best for their children and to know your kids won't be left behind. We will get this right.”

The new version of the program will be unveiled in April of 2020 at a cost of $600 million dollars a year. Until then, the government will ensure there is no gap in services for children who were previously receiving treatment. Families who already got their Childhood Budgets or have applied for one, he said, will continue with that as planned. The Ontario Autism Panel, made up of about 20 individuals in the field, from psychologists to ABA therapists to parents, will continue to meet over the summer months to work on a sustainable needs-based program within that $600-million dollar budget.

Laura Kirby-Mcintosh is the President of the Ontario Autism Coalition and a member of that panel, “We still have to do that work,” she says, “before that announcement can be made but we are now finally pointed back in the right direction.”

For many parents, though, the fight isn't over yet and neither are the protests.

“We need to remind this community that this government has fallen short,” Kerry Monaghan said, “and all we have to date is a promise that they will do better.”

The Minister admits this new policy may not eliminate the wait list altogether but he's hoping this re-design will go a long way to re-building trust with the autism community.